An earthquake shakes Springboro... barely

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
A map plotting earthquakes that have occurred in Ohio
Michael C. Hansen and Jeffrey L. Fox
/
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
This map shows the location of recorded earthquakes in Ohio as of 2020. Earthquakes are uncommon in southwestern Ohio; most have been reported in west-central and northeastern Ohio.

A minor earthquake was detected in Springboro, but most people never felt it.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.6-magnitude quake hit just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The epicenter was estimated to be about 800 feet north of the intersection of Pennyroyal and Clearcreek Franklin roads. The quake was about 7.5 miles beneath the surface.

The U.S. Geological Survey received a few reports from people who felt the quake. The strongest shakes were felt in Middletown and Mason. Anyone who felt the quake can submit their report here.

A map showing geological features that can cause earthquakes in Ohio
Michael C. Hansen and Jeffrey L. Fox
/
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
This map shows geological features such as fault lines that can cause earthquakes in Ohio.

There are no earthquake faults in southwestern Ohio. The closest one is the Auglaize fault line, which runs from northern Darke County to Auglaize County.

Earthquakes in Ohio have also been attributed to hydraulic fracking operations to extract natural gas.
