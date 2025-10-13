Browns' owners will invest $100 million for Cleveland lakefront, stadium demolition

In a rare public appearance between Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the Browns' owners, the Haslam Sports Group announced at a Monday press conference a $100 million investment in the city's lakefront plan to fill the hole left by the downtown stadium, as the NFL team readies to move to Brook Park.

“I’m proud to deliver this historic deal to the residents of the City of Cleveland,” Bibb said. “My administration, with the Haslams’ support, will finally unlock the full potential of our lakefront, benefiting all residents and attracting new investment to the city."

The deal, which Bibb said was hashed out at the Haslams' house over a pair of Cokes, seemingly draws to a close a yearlong conflict between the city and the Haslams, which have traded barbs and lawsuits since the plans to vacate the city-owned stadium became public.

Bibb confirmed all the lawsuits will be dismissed.

“Because of Mayor Bibb’s leadership, and this monumental public-private partnership, we are accelerating the transformation of Cleveland’s lakefront while delivering a new world-class stadium and mixed-use development in Brook Park," the Haslams said in a written statement. “We will always be the Cleveland Browns, and this agreement reflects a continued commitment by the Haslam/Johnson family to strategically invest in City of Cleveland community programs."

The Haslams will first pay the city $25 million by Dec. 1, and they will also pay to raze the current Huntington Bank Field at an estimated cost of $30 million.

Beginning January 2029, the team will pay the city $5 million per year until 2033, totaling an additional $25 million.

The agreement also stipulates that upon the lease termination at the end of 2028, the Haslam Sports Group will invest no less than $2 million per year over a decade to a mutually-agreed upon community benefits project (totaling no less than $20 million).

In exchange, the city will support the "continuing progress and timely completion" of the Brook Park stadium.

Bibb said despite the fond memories he and many others have at the downtown stadium, now is the time to develop a lakefront that is usable every day of the year.

"We have $4 billion of planned investment for our riverfront," Bibb said. "We've got the WNBA coming to Cleveland in 2028. About $1 billion in planned investment right now for our lakefront.

"I know in this town, change is very hard," Bibb said. "We don't like change sometimes in Cleveland...We've had plan after plan after plan about lakefront development in this city. Finally, we have the resources, the collaboration and the political will to make that plan a real reality."

Last year, the Browns announced intentions to leave the city for the neighboring suburb with plans to construct a $2.4 billion domed stadium and a surrounding entertainment complex.

Bibb, who initially offered a half-billion dollar incentive package to get the team to stay, has since strongly condemned the Haslam's plans, even attempting to block it by invoking a state law that has since been altered by the Ohio legislature.

Cuyahoga County leaders have also criticized the move. Executive Chris Ronayne said in May the county will not financially or logistically support the Cleveland Browns' Brook Park stadium plan, accusing the team's owners of "greed and opportunism."

Still, the Brook Park plans kept moving forward. Despite the Cleveland airport's director's concerns about safety and operations impact by the nearby proposed stadium, the Ohio Department of Transportation recently green-lit construction permits.

Bibb said he applauds and appreciates the support for the city, and opposition to the Brook Park plan, by Ronayne. But as mayor, he had to protect the taxpayers by making this deal.