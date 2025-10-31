Rumpke gets $55M in bond financing from Ohio for air quality initiative

The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority has issued $55 million in bond financing to support Rumpke Waste & Recycling’s investment in a new air quality project.

The project involves three new solid waste facilities across Clark, Clermont and Hamilton counties. Rumpke said in a statement that the company's construction plans will strengthen critical infrastructure, expand processing capacity and support 220 jobs.

With this funding, Rumpke will begin with two solid waste transfer stations in Clark and Clermont counties, as well as facility improvements in Hamilton county.

These updates are expected to improve efficiency in waste collection and disposal, while reducing truck operation time in Southwest Ohio.

By reducing truck miles traveled, the new transfer stations will also lower operating costs and potentially reduce air emissions, according to the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority.

“When infrastructure works well, most people who rely on it may never notice it, and that’s the point, when implemented through strong public-private partnerships,” said Christina O’Keeffe, executive director of OAQDA, in a news release.

The projects were approved by the OAQDA through the Clean Air Improvement Program (CAIP) — a platform that enables communities and businesses to access financial assistance from lenders, investors and other capital providers for clean air projects.