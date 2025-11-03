Coughlin bows out of congressional rematch with Sykes following Ohio redistricting decision

2026 will not include a rematch of what was Ohio's most competitive congressional race in 2024.

Republican Kevin Coughlin has announced he is withdrawing from the race. The decision follows Friday’s move by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to approve new maps for Ohio’s 15 congressional districts.

The new 13th Congressional District, which includes all of Summit County, was redrawn to make it safer for Democrats and current incumbent Emilia Sykes.

Coughlin shared the news of ending his election bid Sunday on X.

“Having been through a tough 2024 campaign I know how this story ends and what this means in terms of fundraising and national support,” Coughlin wrote. “I do not see a path to victory and I cannot ask our supporters to continue to invest their time and treasure into this race.”

The margin of victory for Sykes in the 2024 election in the 13th District was just over 8,500 votes.

In his bid for a rematch, Coughlin pointed out that he had picked up endorsements from every Republican member of the Ohio delegation and noted that his well-funded campaign had cleared the field for the 2026 primary.

Coughlin noted that the outcome of the 2026 election will determine the fate of the Trump presidency.

“A small group of people have dealt a serious setback to keeping the Republican majority in the House,” he said.

Republicans currently hold 11 of Ohio’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to the Democrats' four seats. While the new 13th District favors Democrats, the map approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission could shift the advantage in two districts currently held by Democrats: the 9th Congressional District in Northwest Ohio, currently held by Marcy Kaptur, and the 1st Congressional District in Southwest Ohio, currently held by Greg Landsman.