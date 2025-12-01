Trump administration's military strikes on boats spur questions from lawmakers

Bipartisan support is growing for congressional reviews of U.S. military strikes against boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

This comes after The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean on Sept. 2, and a subsequent strike that killed all survivors on board.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Franco Ordoñez, a White House correspondent for NPR.

