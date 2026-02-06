© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Bad Bunny crash course ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST
Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Puerto Rican diaspora is celebrating the rise of one of their own all the way to this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan shares a lesson on “Bad Bunny 101” with Alana Casanova-Burgess, host of a bilingual podcast about Puerto Rican history and culture called “La Brega”, the latest season of which is just out this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom