Cleveland schools CEO outlines deep cuts of more than 400 full-time staff

Cleveland Metropolitan School District is seeking to lay off at least 410 full-time staff, more than half of which will be teachers union members, the district's CEO confirmed Monday.

The job cuts come as the district prepares to close 29 schools next fall through a major consolidation plan, in an attempt to cut costs and adjust its overall footprint after years of enrollment decline. CMSD CEO Warren Morgan acknowledged in a call with reporters Monday that he does not want to lay off staff. The layoffs proposed account for 6.7% of all CMSD's 6,500 staffers, he said.

"I don't know if people think I wake up being the CEO that wants to make tough decisions, that people yell at, that people sometimes are very angry about. That's not personally how I like to live. That is not personally what gives me joy," Morgan said. "That is very hard. It is very difficult decisions."

But he said consolidating schools and reigning in the district's budget will benefit future generations. He and leaders have argued fewer schools will mean more more arts and music electives, advanced placement courses, college credit classes and career pathways at schools that remain.

"That's a brighter future for our scholars because it's expanded opportunities for our kids, they need and deserve these opportunities, and I want to underscore 'deserve,' our scholars deserve it," Morgan said.

In total, of the 410 planned layoffs, Morgan said 86 administrators and 146 are teachers. The total number also includes 120 non-certified staff like paraprofessionals and nurses who are in the Cleveland Teachers Union. It's not clear which employee groups the other 58 staff will come from.

The district started sending out layoff notices Friday to the Cleveland Teachers Union members. Newly sworn in Cleveland Teachers Union President Errol Savage contends the layoffs of educators are not needed, arguing the district is not in an immediate financial crisis.

Meanwhile, outrage has been growing online with some local residents and employees criticizing the district's administrative spending; a $272,000 contract with a consultant to guide the layoffs; and recent raises given to administrators.

How does the math work out, and what's next?

The district hopes to cut $30 million per year with the layoffs, but even with that, the district is forecasting it will be almost $50 million in the red by the end of the 2029 fiscal year. He said the district still needs to cut another $15 million a year to avert the deficit. He said the additional $15 million in savings will come from cuts to central office staff. Morgan explained those central office cuts are figured into the 86 administrator cuts.

Morgan noted the district is following suggestions included in a recent state audit, which called on CMSD to cut almost 80 administrators and consolidate schools.

The CMSD Board of Education will vote on some of the cuts at its meeting Tuesday, while other cuts won't require approval due to employees who have at-will contracts. The district's bargaining agreements with its other unions will dictate when other cuts could be announced. Morgan said the 410 full-time employees who will be laid off is not a final accounting of all layoffs. Employees may still have a chance to be called back to their jobs if the district realizes it still needs them.

Both Savage and Morgan said in separate statements they believe a broader fix is needed for school funding in Ohio.

"I think society needs to figure out how to pay for public education and keep children in classrooms, keep teachers teaching and keep children learning," Savage said.