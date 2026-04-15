Defenders of mail-in voting launch offensive campaign in Cincinnati

Voting advocates and labor unions are calling on lawmakers to back off attacks on mail-in ballots.

Last year, Ohio lawmakers passed a bill requiring mail-in ballots arrive at boards of elections by the time polls close, reducing the time voters have to get their ballots in.

In March, President Trump issued an executive order requiring the post office to only deliver ballots to verified voters, saying it protects the integrity of elections. In the past, he has said he plans to "lead a movement" to get rid of mail-in ballots and voting machines in the country ahead of this year's midterm elections.

American Postal Workers Union Local President Don Hoffrogge says pollsters on both sides of the aisle have found overwhelming support for mail-in ballots.

“We are trying to convince the people out there that are fighting hard to stifle the votes of the American people, and they don’t want to see the reports that we have done,” he says. “I’m a 38 year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service. We are not only proud to do this work, we are more than up to the challenge. And we will make sure that everyone’s vote gets to where it needs to get so it counts.”

Claire Wagner with the League of Women Voters says 40% of Ohioans voted by mail in the 2024 general election.

“We (Ohioans) are big fans of voting by mail, for two major reasons: It’s secure and accessible,” she says. “Voting by mail is very secure. Election officials verify voter information and eligibility when they receive the voter’s application. And then they check it again when they receive the ballot, before counting.”

Wagner says taking away the vote-by-mail option would make voting more difficult for people without transportation, the elderly and homebound, and college students away from home.

Erica Krekeler with the Registered Nurses Association at UC says she's voted by mail since 2004.

“It’s made it very easy for me to sit down and make an informed decision. I’m also a parent to two wonderful children. That also gives me a lot of flexibility to not drag my kids to wait in line.”

Krekeler says mail-in voting means she doesn't have to worry about balancing her work schedule with Election Day.

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