Four Democrats are running to unseat Congresswoman Erin Houchin for Indiana's 9th District race

Voters in Indiana's 9th Congressional District will choose among four Democratic candidates in the May 5 primary for the chance to challenge Rep. Erin Houchin, who faces no Republican primary opponent, in the November general election

Candidates in the Democratic primary have focused on affordability, health care and criticisms of the U.S.'s involvement in the war with Iran.

The 9th District covers 18 counties in southern Indiana and cities including Bloomington, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Seymour.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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Jim Graham

Party: Democrat

Age: 75

Occupation: Computer engineering consultant

Residence: Clark County

Website: jimgrahamforcongress.com

Campaign message: Graham's campaign is focusing on affordability issues and congress's handling of the Iran war: "Our country is facing many challenges – inflation and flat wages, another poorly defined war in the Middle East, and an out-of-control executive branch. Meanwhile, Congress is broken and our representative seems to have no interest in keeping her oath to uphold the Constitution. It's time for a nontraditional candidate to step up and help clean up the mess that she and her GOP colleagues have created."

Top priorities: "Taking care of Hoosiers by securing Medicare and Social Security, revisiting the cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act that Representative Houchin voted for last year, and restoring cuts to veterans' programs and veterans' hospitals. Enhancing economic opportunities for Hoosiers by searching for industry and federal facilities to locate in the Ninth District. Offering incentives for credential-based education and offering forgivable loans to individuals who study, and subsequently work, in areas of national need. Working with other representatives to apply common-sense problem solving to our most pressing national problems such as healthcare, immigration and our out-of-control national debt."

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Erin Houchin (incumbent)

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Occupation: U.S. representative

Residence: Salem

Website: erinhouchin.com

Campaign message: Houchin said she is running again because her work in Congress is not finished: "We have delivered real results for Indiana families and codified a significant part of the America First agenda that 77 million Americans voted for. But keeping that momentum requires holding the majority and the trifecta. I am running to keep delivering: lower taxes, secure borders, and energy independence. Too much is at stake to let up now."

Top priorities: Houchin says her priorities are "straightforward." "We need to build on our tax relief, finish the job at the border, and unleash American energy. We need to hold Big Tech accountable, protect our kids, secure our elections, and continue supporting the strongest military in the world."

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Brad Meyer

Party: Democrat

Website: bradmeyer.org

Campaign message: According to Meyer's campaign website his focus is on improving affordability for Hoosiers, supporting universal nonprofit healthcare and upholding constitutional guardrails.

Top priorities: Some of Meyer's top priorities include improving healthcare for everyone, increasing the level of affordability and rebuilding trust in the government.

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Tim Peck

Party: Democrat

Age: 45

Occupation: Emergency physician

Residence: New Washington

Website: timpeckforcongress.com

Campaign message: Tim Peck's campaign is focusing on the concerns of southern Indiana: "I'm running to fix the gap between what people earn and what life actually costs — because right now, working harder isn't enough to keep up with the cost of healthcare, housing, childcare, education, groceries, gas, and credit card interest. As an ER doctor, I've seen what happens when those systems fail — and I know we can design them to work better."

Top priorities: Peck's priorities revolve around affordability: "My top priority is lowering the cost of the essentials people shouldn't have to avoid—healthcare, childcare, housing, and energy—so that work actually pays again. I'll focus on stabilizing rural hospitals, expanding access to care, and addressing the underlying drivers of cost across these systems—like prior authorization, predatory corporate middlemen, insurance company monopolies, and taxpayer dollars being used for corporate bonuses and shareholder payouts."

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Keil Roark

Party: Democrat

Age: 54

Occupation: Electrical Engineer

Residence: Sellersburg

Website: keilroark.com

Campaign message: Keil Roark's campaign is prioritizing affordability issues: "My campaign message focuses on affordability, lowering the cost of living, reducing healthcare costs, and increasing wages. I am also focused on technical trades education and access along with government accountability and oversight."

Top priorities: Some of Roark's priorities are focused on affordability issues and controlling the president's war powers: "Assuming I win the general election, my top priorities will be reinstituting the Affordable Care Act subsidies and increasing the minimum wage from $7.25 to approximately $15.00 per hour. I will also look to end the war with Iran by supporting a war powers resolution which requires congressional approval before going to war with another country."

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Contact Government Reporter Caroline Beck at cbeck@wfyi.org