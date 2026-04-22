Homeless people camping on public property could face criminal charges under new law

A new law that bans people from camping on public land in Indiana was signed by Gov. Mike Braun. The law also criminalizes the act.

Braun says the legislation passed by lawmakers this year is meant to help people experiencing homelessness connect with shelter and services.

Opponents argued the legislation does not provide any additional support, and that criminal charges will only create more barriers for a vulnerable population.

Under the new law, when law enforcement first encounter someone camping on public property they should assess mental health needs, give a warning, and provide information about available shelter and services.

If someone continues to camp in the area for more than two days they may be charged with a class C misdemeanor for illegally camping.

Braun says years of policy work to end homelessness by housing people first was not working.

"Before this action, Indiana's approach to the issue of homelessness had focused on housing first legislation that has demonstrably not reduced homelessness," Braun said.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis has increased in recent years. But people who work in the sector say providing permanent housing along with services has been shown to reduce chronic homelessness.

Pastor David Greene is part of a local partnership addressing homelessness in Indianapolis. He questioned how the law will work since there is already a shortage of services and places to divert people.

"You cannot legislate people out of homelessness without first investing in housing, mental health care, and addiction treatment. What this bill does is push people further into the shadows, further into instability, and deeper into a system that was never designed to solve poverty," Greene wrote in a statement.

The statute states that individuals cannot be convicted if there are no available shelter beds within five miles. It also requires reporting encounters to better direct federal funding for programs.

Braun says homelessness is a serious problem that acutely impacts the capital city.

"Indianapolis is a convention capital and hosts some of the greatest sporting events in the world. More and more that's the case," Braun said. "And more and more, I think we see short term measures to maybe do something about it that hasn't addressed it in a meaningful way."

Indianapolis launched an initiative to end chronic homelessness that is showing success. Streets to Home Indy was established last year through a private-public partnership in Indianapolis. The program has closed three camps and housed 114 people .

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police stated it will continue to work with its Homeless Outreach Unit and alongside community partners to provide services and support to individuals experiencing homelessness.

"We understand that an arrest is not always the appropriate response to the complex issues surrounding homelessness, but IMPD will take law enforcement action when crimes are committed," an IMPD statement read.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2026.