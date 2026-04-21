High gas prices aren't worrying local tourism officials

A local tourism official isn't too worried about the impact high gas prices might have on her industry this summer.

Julie Kirkpatrick is CEO and president of Meet NKY and CEO and interim president of Visit Cincy. She says Americans adapt when gas prices climb.

“Historically, when gas prices have gone up in this region, Cincinnati still performs very, very well from a visitation standpoint,” she says. “I think your families that live in the Midwest, they may put off that long, week-long trip to the beach, down to the Gulf Coast, and instead prioritize some weekend travel.”

Kirkpatrick says the tourism boards are adjusting their advertising.

“We are focusing on the upper Midwest: Detroit, Milwaukee, Chicago, as well as our great friends in Indianapolis, Columbus, Cleveland, Lexington, Louisville, Huntington, West Virginia — come on and see Cincy this summer.”

Kirkpatrick says even if gas prices drop, the Tri-State has enough attractions and events to still appeal to visitors.

There's one sector of the travel and tourism industry that's somewhat isolated from that. Kirkpatrick says sports travel is a priority for a lot of people.

“I know a lot of families take some of those trips as bucket lists. I also know you have a high proportion of sports travelers that like to mark off stadiums on their bingo cards.”

Kirkpatrick says she expects to see fans who normally follow their teams around the country to keep following them.

Read more:

