Cincinnati Public School Board closer to finalizing a district budget posing tough choices

Cincinnati Public Schools' Board of Education moved one step closer to finalizing the district's operating budget for the upcoming school year Monday night.

The Board voted to approve base funding paying enough teachers and building staff to meet minimum requirements set by state and federal law and collective bargaining agreements. The approved funding for these positions totals nearly $330 million.

So far, Cincinnati Public Schools has allocated $472.5 million for the 2027 fiscal year, leaving the district with around $155 million to spend to maintain a balanced budget.

Beyond basic staffing requirements, many other positions in the school system are still on the chopping block. Board President Brandon Craig says board members will likely have to make some tough decisions in the coming months on whether to preserve certain academic programs or retain jobs.

"For the betterment of the district, for the things that will make our students learn more and achieve more, there will be some changes that do not bring everybody on along the way," Craig said. "And in some cases, those are positions or folks who people like,"

To meet its budget target, the Board is considering decentralizing certain support services to reduce central office costs by shifting those responsibilities to individual school buildings, reducing staff to pre-pandemic levels, or outsourcing certain services. Board members expressed support for blending these three strategies to avoid weakening the school district in just one area.

Cincinnati Public Schools has set a June 30 deadline to finalize its budget. The Board of Education meets next on May 4.

READ MORE:

