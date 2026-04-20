Poll workers needed ahead of Ohio's May 5 primary

About 75% of people who serve as poll workers in Hamilton County come back at the next election to do it again, according to the elections board director.

Sherry Poland says that’s great, but that still leaves them short of what’s needed to open and manage the polls for the May 5 primary.

“We are looking for Democrats and Republicans, primarily in certain areas of the county where we have a shortage,” she says. “As long as you are a registered voter in Hamilton County you can work anywhere within the county.”

Poland says they try to get an equal number of Republicans and Democrats at each polling place to ensure fairness.

“But our politics are not discussed. We just focus on that common mission” of ensuring the election is free and fair, she says.

Poland says training sessions take place mornings, afternoons, evenings and Saturdays. Those sessions continue through the Saturday before the May 5 primary election.

“There is still time if you are able to work. I also want to note this would be a great first election to work, because we don’t anticipate the turnout to be very high,” she says. “So you can ease your way into it, and by the time November comes you can come back and work again, and you’ll be an experienced poll worker.”

The job pays as much as $275 for the training, the set-up the night before an election, and on Election Day.

Poland says they're looking for more precinct officials, including Republicans for Cincinnati precincts, and Democrats for Loveland, Harrison Township, and Delhi, Symmes and Anderson townships. She says people who are not affiliated with either major party are wanted too.

The secretaries of state for the Tri-State all offer online portals to find local election offices to sign up to work the polls:



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