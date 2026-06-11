New homeownership opportunities come to Sedamsville as The Port rehabs 18 houses

Hamilton County's development authority is rehabbing 18 homes in Sedamsville, turning neglected, investor-owned properties into attainable homeownership opportunities.

The Port and its partners cut the ribbon on the first two renovated houses Thursday. Both have an estimated sale price of $150,000.

Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development Services Lindsey Florea says the initiative in the historic West Side neighborhood began in 2022, when the Port acquired a large portfolio of properties that were being sold out of foreclosure.

“Ultimately, that effort included 64 parcels, 23 structures, and 41 vacant lots – roughly 15% of the neighborhood was taken back into control by a mission-oriented organization from a neglectful landlord,” Florea said.

The neighborhood has struggled with poor housing conditions. Many of the properties The Port bought experienced years of disinvestment, like 656 Sedam St. The two-story home was built in 1865.

“When we got control of it, it was nearly about to collapse. But we knew it was worth saving, because it represented the history, character, and stories of this special neighborhood,” Florea said.

The Port is working to rehabilitate 18 single-family homes like this one. It will sell the houses for no more than $180,000 each, through the state-funded Welcome Home Ohio program.

The Port is also stabilizing several other Sedamsville properties to prepare them for future redevelopment.

1 of 3 — IMG_6233.jpeg The interior of 649 Sedam St., one of the houses The Port recently rehabbed. Its estimated sale price is $150,000. Isabel Nissley / WVXU 2 of 3 — IMG_6231.jpeg The exterior of 649 Sedam St. The Port is rehabbing 18 houses on several streets in Sedamsville, including Sedam, Delhi and Steiner. Isabel Nissley / WVXU 3 of 3 — IMG_6232.jpeg Funding for the initiative came from the Ohio Department of Development, Hamilton County, Cincinnati Development Fund and the City of Cincinnati. Isabel Nissley / WVXU

Herb Kohls with Sedamsville Civic Association says his community organization has been working with the Port for the past several years.

“I am privileged to watch Sedamsville rise,” Kohls said. “Yes, because the Port is fixing the housing, but also because I've watched the conversations change in this community. There is hope.”

Sedamsville was established in 1795. It lies along the Ohio River and is home to many historic buildings. The Sedamsville River Road Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Port says its work plans to honor the community's history through an Ohio Historical Marker. It is also launching a home repair program to help current homeowners make critical repairs and address exterior code violations.

The Port is receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Development, Hamilton County, Cincinnati Development fund and the City of Cincinnati.

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