Primary 2026: Voting logistics, levies on the ballot and changes to polling locations

As Ohio residents gear up for the May 5 primary election, Hamilton County voters should be prepared to possibly cast ballots at a new polling location, and maybe find themselves in a new congressional district.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk voting logistics and take your questions about what you need to know ahead of the Ohio primaries.

Plus, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, is being discussed in Congress. How could it impact voter registration if passed?

Then, we'll discuss the Democratic primary for Ohio's 8th Congressional District and levies on the ballot this May.

Guests:

Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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