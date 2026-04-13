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Ohioans, get your voter guide to the May 2026 primary >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Primary 2026: Voting logistics, levies on the ballot and changes to polling locations

Published April 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
An early voter at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center in Oct. 2025.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
An early voter at the Hamilton County Board of Elections early vote center in Oct. 2025.

As Ohio residents gear up for the May 5 primary election, Hamilton County voters should be prepared to possibly cast ballots at a new polling location, and maybe find themselves in a new congressional district.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk voting logistics and take your questions about what you need to know ahead of the Ohio primaries.

Plus, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, is being discussed in Congress. How could it impact voter registration if passed?

Then, we'll discuss the Democratic primary for Ohio's 8th Congressional District and levies on the ballot this May.

Guests:

  • Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio
  • Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
  • Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionvoting rightsvoter registrationMay 2026 primaryvoting
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