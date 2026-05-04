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Modern College of Design closing due to enrollment

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:33 PM EDT
The Modern College of Design in Kettering
Jason Reynolds
/
WYSO
The Modern College of Design says it will shut down on June 23. Current students will finish their term virtually.

The Modern College of Design is closing, citing enrollment challenges and its inability to stabilize its operations.

Efforts to improve operations and introduce new programs haven't worked, the school said in a statement.

"As a result, closing has become the most responsible path forward. This has been a difficult, but necessary, decision," President Jessica Barry said in a letter posted on its website.

College officials announced the closure Monday morning. A statement on its website says the Kettering campus will close its buildings immediately, with students and staff continuing coursework remotely.

Students will continue their externships until June 2 and will receive full academic credit. The college is working on transfer agreements with other schools.

Commencement ceremonies on June 7 will be virtual.

The Modern will shutter all operations on June 23.

The private, for-profit college says students enrolled for summer or fall classes will receive a refund.

The Modern College of Design was for those seeking careers in the design industry. It was called the School of Advertising Art until 2018.

After the rebranding, it expanded with new classrooms, a library, and photography and video studio.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike Frazier to WYSO. He is a lifelong Daytonian and the host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Mike Frazier