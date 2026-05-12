He won marriage equality at the Supreme Court. Now he's worried about what's next.

More than a decade after the landmark ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, lead plaintiff Jim Obergefell said the hope he felt after marriage equality became law has been overshadowed by growing political attacks on LGBTQ people, especially the trans community.

The Ohio native visited Yellow Springs recently to speak at Antioch College alongside Equality Ohio, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy and legal aid organization.

“Another emotion I feel, unfortunately, is anger at how our society, our state, our country continually attacks the queer community, especially the trans community,” Obergefell said. “And 11 years ago, when the marriage equality decision came down, it felt like our country was heading in the right direction. And these days it doesn't feel that way.”

During the conversation, Obergefell reflected on how the ruling gave many queer people — especially young people — hope for their future. But he also warned about efforts to roll back LGBTQ protections, including renewed challenges to marriage equality.

Still, he said his fight was never only about marriage for one group of people.

“I didn't go to the Supreme Court just so white, cisgender, gay men could get married,” he said. “I went so that anyone could marry the person they love.”

Obergefell also emphasized the importance of solidarity across marginalized communities and criticized anti-trans rhetoric within parts of the LGBTQ community itself.

His case began after he and his late husband, John Arthur, were married in Maryland in 2013 while Arthur was terminally ill. At the time, Ohio did not recognize same-sex marriage.

After Arthur died, Obergefell sued the state so he could be listed as Arthur’s surviving spouse on his death certificate. The case later became Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

The event also highlighted Equality Ohio’s work supporting LGBTQ Ohioans through legal resources, advocacy, and education.

When asked what a “roadmap back to equality” looks like in this moment, Obergefell pointed to storytelling, community, and voting.

“Stories have such power,” he said. “We are much more alike than we are different.”

To young queer people struggling with today’s political climate, Obergefell shared a message of reassurance: “I see you, I'm fighting for you. You're not alone.”