Watch: Ohio auditor candidate Frank LaRose speaks at Akron Press Club

The Akron Press Club will host state auditor candidate Frank LaRose at a luncheon Friday.

LaRose is scheduled to speak at noon. Watch his remarks live below, or on Ideastream Public Media's YouTube channel.

LaRose, a Republican, is a native of the Akron area. He served as a state senator for Ohio's 27th Senate District for two terms and was elected Ohio Secretary of State in 2018 and 2022.

After graduating from Copley High School, LaRose enlisted in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne and eventually served in the U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret. He recently returned from a six-week deployment with the Ohio Army National Guard in Eastern Europe.

Next week, the Akron Press Club will host auditor candidate Annette Blackwell.

Ideastream is a media parter in the the Akron Press Club conversations with the Ohio Auditor candidates.