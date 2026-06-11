Wexner Center for the Arts loses one artist and grant, citing the center's name for pulled support

The Wexner Center for the Arts said one artist and one grant have pulled art and support from the center, citing the center's name amid controversy over billionaire Les Wexner's connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Cat Predmore, interim executive director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, told WOSU in an email that the grantee and artist cited Wexner's name on the building when pulling support or declining invitations to perform. Predmore declined to name the artist, the grant organization or the amount of money lost because of those decisions.

Predmore said the center supports the work of 100 different artists annually and receives $3.3 million in grants and gifts. The center has attracted exhibits and residencies from well-known artists, filmmakers, designers and architects such as Andy Warhol and Maya Lin.

"WCA is fortunate to partner with many talented artists and generous donors. We take seriously all concerns expressed by artists, donors, and our community. The Wexner Center for the Arts remains focused and committed to presenting the best in contemporary art, supporting artists, and serving our audiences. This continues to be the core of what we do every day," Predmore said.

Wexner faced immense scrutiny from U.S. congressmembers and the public for his connections with Epstein. Wexner has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein's wrongdoing, but community protests and demands to remove his name from prominent buildings in Columbus and around the country have only grown.

The center, commonly called The Wex, is named for Wexner's father Henry L. Wexner. Les Wexner donated $1 million and 100,000 shares in his retail company L Brands in 1987 to establish and continue support for the center.

L Brands, or The Limited, was split into two publicly-traded stocks for Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works Inc. in 2021.

The price of both stocks have had varying success on the New York Stock exchange since that split. Bath and Body Works Inc. dropped from nearly $60 a share in 2021 to about $18 a share today, while Victoria's Secret jumped from about $40 a share in 2021 to more than $70 a share today.

The Wex has experienced financial troubles in recent years. The Wex was set to deficit spend $1.1 million, meaning it spent more money than it was bringing in, according to records obtained by the Columbus Dispatch in October.

Predmore said that is no longer the case. She explained via email that the center turned around its finances primarily by cutting administrative expense reductions.

The center's former director, Gaëtane Verna, resigned last year after staff reported discontent with her leadership.

"The Wexner Center has turned around its deficit primarily through administrative expense reductions, identifying greater efficiencies across the center, producing work in-house instead of outsourcing to vendors, reducing non-essential travel, prioritizing local outreach efforts, and staying focused on contemporary arts programming and mission-driven initiatives," Predmore said.

According to financial reports available on The Wex's website, the center operated with $13 million revenue with more than $14 million in expenses in the 2025 fiscal year with an even wider gap between the two the prior fiscal year.

"Larger forces affecting the Wexner Center for the Arts financials are the same for all institutions in the arts and culture sector and the center continues to navigate the current climate while reassessing its financial model," Predmore said.

The backlash against Wexner and buildings at Ohio State and Harvard University named for him, led many to demand the names be removed. That demand also reached Nationwide Children's Hospital, which has buildings named for Lex Wexner's wife, Abigail.

Requests to rename Ohio State buildings are required to go through a naming committee.