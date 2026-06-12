© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'It goes beyond soccer.' Diaspora celebrating Haiti's historic return to World Cup

WYSO | By Luckens Merzius
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM EDT
Sophie Pierrelus is a Haitian-American community leader, entrepreneur and health care professional who founded the New American Culture Center, Haitian Connect & Learn, and Faveur and Company.
Contributed
/
Contributed
Sophia Pierrelus is a Haitian-American community leader, entrepreneur and health care professional who founded the New American Culture Center, Haitian Connect & Learn, and Faveur and Company.

For the first time in more than fifty years, Haiti is headed to the FIFA World Cup.

And the remarkable road to get there has the team’s fans cheering around the world, including in Ohio where at least 30,000 Haitians are estimated to now live.

Fifty-two years. That's a long time to wait.

Back in Port-au-Prince, armed gangs control most of the capital. The national stadium, gone.

So Haiti's national team, Les Grenadiers, did what nobody else in World Cup history had ever done: they played every home game somewhere else, on the island of Curacao, 500 miles from home.

And they won anyway.

In Port-au-Prince, when the news hit, there were fireworks. Dancing. Flags in the streets.

And here in Ohio, Sophia Pierrelus of Columbus felt every bit of it.

She's part of the city's Haitian community, and she'll tell you, this moment is about so much more than soccer.

"It goes beyond soccer, it was beyond football. It is also about national pride. We feel like very now people can see us because Haitian are very prideful," Pierrelus said. "So we feel like, okay, now we are part of it; people can actually see Haiti playing with Brazil, Haiti playing with Argentine that really makes us feel like... We belong at the table."

Haiti is placed in a group with Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland. The team's first match is June 13.

For Haitians everywhere and right here in Ohio, they'll be watching every minute.
Luckens Merzius
Luckens Merzius is a WYSO Community Voices Producer, seasoned community development professional, entrepreneur, and multimedia personality.
See stories by Luckens Merzius