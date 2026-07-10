Embattled London Mayor Weddle resigns from office after appeals court decision

London Mayor Randall Weddle resigned from his office Friday in a letter to the city council after an appeals court upheld the council’s decision to remove him last year. The embattled mayor is facing felony charges for allegedly violating election finance laws and already lost a legal battle that struck his name from the ballots this year.

“Our judicial system has now spoken, and while this is not the outcome I had hoped for, I respect the rule of law, the judge, and the decision of the court. With that chapter now behind us, it is time to look ahead,” Weddle wrote in the letter.

Weddle has openly battled with the city council, which tried to impeach and remove Weddle on misconduct charges last year. A circuit court judge previously overturned the impeachment saying there was insufficient evidence to do so. Then, Friday morning, the Kentucky Court of Appeals reversed that decision and upheld Weddle’s removal.

The decision centers around a $5 million mortgage on city property made without council approval, and the appellate judges decided Kentucky law requires such approval before executing the mortgage and loan agreement.

On top of Friday's decision, a Laurel County Circuit Court ruled last month that Weddle is not eligible to run in this year’s general election because he does not reside primarily within London city limits. By that same reasoning, the city council was set to vote Friday on a resolution that would ask the Kentucky attorney general to oust him on those grounds. Weddle’s resignation beat that vote by a few hours.

State statutes require that mayors be a resident of their city for a year prior to their election and also stay in the city “throughout his or her term of office.” Judge Michael Caperton said that all the evidence pointed Weddle not living primarily in his London residence, instead mainly residing in a Keavy property, an unincorporated community well outside of city limits.

Weddle’s attorneys confirmed last month he would not appeal the ruling, and his resignation Friday concludes his tumultuous time in office. Weddle is the subject of a federal probe into his use — and potential misuse — of criminal background checks . He also oversaw the London police department when officers shot and killed a Laurel County man when they mistook his address .

“To the individual selected by the City Council to serve as mayor, I offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes,” Weddle wrote in his resignation letter. “I hope you lead with humility, integrity, and a servant’s heart, always remembering that this office exists to serve the people of this remarkable community.”