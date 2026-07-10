Work permits for Haitians with TPS extended to July 24 while waiting on lower courts

Haitian immigrants covered by Temporary Protected Status can still temporarily retain their permits to work.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in guidance posted July 10 that Haitian immigrants covered by Temporary Protected Status will keep their status and employment authorization, and their documentation will remain valid temporarily while waiting for lower court cases to align with the U.S. Supreme Court.

On June 25, the Supreme Court found that the Trump administration has the power to end TPS and the courts can't review that decision. The court also rejected a claim by the plaintiffs that the decision to end TPS was based on racism.

The guidance extends employment authorization through July 24.

An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians live in the Springfield area.