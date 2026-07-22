Opt in or opt out? The debate over automatically enabled AI features

Controversial artificial intelligence features like Meta’s now-paused image generation tool for Instagram have left consumers wondering whether users should be given the choice to opt-in to AI features rather than having to opt out on their own.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with WIRED’s service writer, Reece Rogers, about the debate over “opting in” versus “opting out.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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