Woodpeckers engage their whole bodies to drill wood
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A new study shows how woodpeckers engage muscles throughout their entire bodies and coordinate their breaths, to drill into wood.
In March, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with Nicholas Antonson, post-doctorate fellow at Brown University’s Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology, and lead author of a paper on this research in Experimental Biology.
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