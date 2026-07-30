H2Ohio rivers program provides more than $80,000 to support river cleanups

A dozen canoe liveries across the state will get $87,000 to clean up rivers and waterways.

The funding comes from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' H2Ohio initiative.

Through the program, the liveries can receive up to $10,000 for supplies, special waste disposal events and promotions of river efforts.

"Canoe liveries are uniquely equipped to partner with us on H2Ohio’s mission to keep our rivers clean,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “Ohioans can enjoy time outdoors with family and friends, paddle down the river, and take pride in helping to preserve our beautiful waters.”

Liveries in Montgomery, Greene, Hamilton and Warren counties are among the 12 statewide that will receive money for their clean-up efforts.

Other liveries are located in Adams, Stark, Hocking, Paulding, Summit, and Clermont counties.

River cleanups helped remove an estimated 20,000 pounds of trash from Ohio waterways this year.

“The grant program does a fantastic job connecting livery owners with people who care deeply about the health of their local waterways,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said in a news release.

“By being good stewards of the outdoors, we can ensure that these special places will be enjoyed for decades to come,” she said.

For more information about participating in a river clean up, contact Adam.Lanzillotta@dnr.ohio.gov.

The businesses and river systems that received grant awards this year are:

