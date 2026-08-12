Analysts call District 7 congressional seat a 'toss up' as controversial Miller remains in race

A nonpartisan political analysis publication changed its prognostication for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District race after incumbent Republican Rep. Max Miller decided to stay in the race this week.

Miller, whose district includes portions of Cuyahoga, Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Stark and Ashland counties, denies accusations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, which include allegations of violence toward their 2-year-old daughter.

After Miller won the May primary and was set to face Democrat Brian Poindexter, a Brook Park councilmember, the Cook Political Report labeled the race “Solid Republican.” It was changed to “Likely Republican” in June and is now labeled as “Toss Up.”

University of Akron political analyst David Cohen said Miller's decision to remain in the race helps Poindexter. He said Republicans in the district will have a hard time supporting Miller through the allegations.

“This will absolutely suppress turnout on the Republican side. Now, whether that means that some of those Republicans go vote Democrat or they just simply don't vote, either way it's a net positive for Democrats if that happens,” Cohen said. “In the past, allegations like this would have ended a candidacy almost immediately. And we're definitely living in a different era.”

The Cook Political Report The Cook Political Report has seven distinctions it provides for all of the congressional races nationwide.

The Cook Political Report has not yet responded to requests for comment. Miller and Poindexter have also not responded to requests for comment regarding the report.

In court filings related to custody of their daughter, Miller’s ex-wife Emily Moreno accused Miller of throwing hot water on her, holding a gun to her head and pushing her against a wall. She also said Miller harmed their daughter and even broke her collarbone.

Miller defended himself on social media earlier this month to deny those allegations, claiming he never harmed his wife or daughter. He specifically mentioned the hot water incident, calling it "horseplay" with water from a kitchen sink.

A Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services investigation determined there was a lack of evidence to support child abuse.

The House Ethics Committee is also investigating the claims against Miller.

Despite calls for him to drop out of the race, the deadline for Miller to do so passed earlier this week.

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, who is Miller's ex-father-in-law, said Miller is unfit to serve. Fellow Republican Ohio Sen. Jon Husted also called for Miller to drop out of the race.

Miller was scheduled to appear at a campaign rally in Brunswick earlier this week, but the event was canceled.

Progressive groups organized a rally to protest Miller in Parma on Friday.