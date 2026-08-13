Former bodyguard for Vivek Ramaswamy, wife, plead guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

A former bodyguard for Ohio Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Justin Salsburey, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Columbus to participating in a narcotics conspiracy involving bulk amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the mail.

Salsburey's wife, 39-year-old Ruthann Rankin, pleaded guilty to drug charges last week.

Court documents state that in November 2025, the Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force was told by the Logan County Sheriff's Office that Salsburey and Rankin were getting packages containing drugs at their Bellefontaine home.

Authorities said an investigation showed the couple received about 260 packages through the mail between August 2024 and December 2025.

Officers who watched the pair found Salsburey and Rankin took the packages and put the drugs inside a cooler on their porch for pickup.

Salsburey also went to post office in Dublin to mail fentanyl and methamphetamine pills to customers. Authorities said Salsburey sent 52 packages from to a man in Middleburg Heights, a Cleveland suburb.



During a search of Salsburey and Rankin's home, authorities found fentanyl and methamphetamine pills, suspected steroid vials and a dozen guns.



Rankin told investigators she helped Salsburey sell steroids and Adderall pills and that her husband started selling steroids and then moved to selling other drugs.



The couple each pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The crime carries a possible sentence of at least 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Justin Salsburey worked for Ark Protection Group, which led Ramaswamy's security detail while Salsburey's wife worked for Urbana City Schools.

Connie Luck, a spokesperson with Ramaswamy's campaign, said in a statement in January that Ark Protection would be relieved of its responsibilities and the campaign would move to a new security provider.

Ark Protection founder Ron Gazboda said in a statement he is sorry to have disappointed the Ramaswamy family.