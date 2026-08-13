National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Columbus' south side during Tuesday's derecho

The National Weather Service confirmed in its preliminary findings that an EF-1 tornado hit Columbus' south side during Tuesday's derecho.

The NWS' survey team evaluated damage in south Columbus, particularly from East Hinman Avenue eastward across Parsons Avenue. This included at Lincoln Park's Barack Community Center, which had its roof blown off.

The NWS said the damage in this area exhibited "a convergent pattern" and that in addition to tree damage, there was structural damage that included roof damage to some homes and businesses.

WOSU visited the scene Tuesday and Wednesday and found the metal roof of the community center wrapped around trees and crumbled like a plastic tarp. Trees and branches were strewn everywhere, power lines were down and the nearby community pool's yellow umbrella was thrown across the property.

On Tuesday, many residents questioned why sirens didn't go off.

Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security said that it doesn't activate tornado sirens unless a tornado warning is issued.

The NWS told WOSU watches and warnings are issued based off what the primary concern is for a storm, which for this storm was winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Franklin County, which doesn't rule out tornadoes.

Nearby on Hinman and Morrill avenues, several buildings were severely damaged. A camper, which a homeowner's father lived in, was crushed entirely by a fallen tree.

A homeless woman said she was walking to the store when what she thought was a tornado hit. She said her tent was blown away and the wind almost picked her up.

The NWS said a final assessment related to the tornado, including more detailed results of the survey, are expected to be completed and transmitted via a public information statement in the coming days.

The NWS also surveyed damage near Upper Arlington, but found there were no visible signs of a tornadic circulation or a convergent pattern. The NWS said the survey team determined that damage in Upper Arlington was a result of straight line winds that were 90 to 100 mph.

Damage was widespread throughout Columbus neighborhoods and the wider state. Olde Towne East, Clintonville, Perry County, Athens County and Cincinnati were also hit hard by storms, wind and flooding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.