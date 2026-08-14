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LISTEN: Why does ICE want to use electronic shock gloves from a Kentucky company?

NPR | By Robin Young,
Scott TongIndira Lakshmanan
Published August 14, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT
Ryan Murphy
/
AP

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to spend up to $20 million to equip its officers with gloves that can deliver electric shocks. The agency says the new tools can help with de-escalation, but critics aren't so sure.

Former officer trainer and ICE attorney Ryan Schwank discusses what the new devices say about ICE's policing tactics.

Then, Haitians in Ohio who lost Temporary Protected Status last month have been summoned to an ICE facility to be outfitted with ankle monitors. We hear from Viles Dorsainvil of the nonprofit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, about how the community is coping.

And, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports on glacial outburst flooding in Juneau, Alaska, an annual occurrence that sends billions of gallons of water toward residential areas. He talks with local leaders and residents about preparedness and long term mitigation efforts.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Robin Young
Robin Young is the award-winning host of Here & Now. Under her leadership, Here & Now has established itself as public radio's indispensable midday news magazine: hard-hitting, up-to-the-moment, and always culturally relevant.
See stories by Robin Young
Scott Tong
Scott Tong joined Here & Now as a host in July 2021 after more than two decades reporting from around the globe.
Indira Lakshmanan
Indira Lakshmanan is a host of Here & Now.