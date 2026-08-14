LISTEN: Why does ICE want to use electronic shock gloves from a Kentucky company?

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to spend up to $20 million to equip its officers with gloves that can deliver electric shocks. The agency says the new tools can help with de-escalation, but critics aren't so sure.

Former officer trainer and ICE attorney Ryan Schwank discusses what the new devices say about ICE's policing tactics.

Then, Haitians in Ohio who lost Temporary Protected Status last month have been summoned to an ICE facility to be outfitted with ankle monitors. We hear from Viles Dorsainvil of the nonprofit Haitian Support Center in Springfield, Ohio, about how the community is coping.

And, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports on glacial outburst flooding in Juneau, Alaska, an annual occurrence that sends billions of gallons of water toward residential areas. He talks with local leaders and residents about preparedness and long term mitigation efforts.

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