Protest in Parma calls for accountability from Rep. Max Miller amid abuse allegations

Local progressive groups are hosting a rally in protest of Ohio Rep. Max Miller in Parma on Friday, in response to his decision to remain in his reelection race amid domestic violence accusations.

Miller denies the accusations from his ex-wife Emily Moreno, which include violence toward her and their 2-year-old daughter. Miller and Moreno are currently involved in a custody battle.

Left-leaning groups Cuyahoga Democratic Women's Caucus, Grass Roots Resistance and Mobilize the Vote NEO organized Friday's rally.

Miller is seeking reelection to Ohio's 7th U.S. House District in Congress in November. The district includes all of Medina and Wayne counties and a portion of Cuyahoga, Stark and Ashland counties.

Miller does not face any criminal charges, but earlier this week Moreno filed a federal-civil-rights lawsuit against him, his attorney Aaron Minc and the law firm Minc LLC, accusing them of posting a photo of their daughter on the internet that displayed her uncovered genitalia.

Miller streamed a live social media video two weeks ago to deny the allegations from his ex-wife. With the stream, he posted a Dropbox link to legal documents to help defend himself, which allegedly included the photo in question.

Moreno's attorney Subodh Chandra said the link was taken down after being posted for 23 hours.

"This child is an entirely innocent victim who has become collateral damage to her father’s political ambition," Chandra said in a statement.

Ohio's Republican senators have called on Miller to step aside, including his former father-in-law, U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno. Miller, however, chose to stay in the race and allowed a deadline to withdraw from the upcoming election to pass on Monday.

In a statement provided to Ideastream Public Media earlier this week, Miller’s Chief of Staff Abigail Angelos said, "Congressman Miller has represented Ohio’s 7th District for two successful terms, and he will fight for the opportunity to continue representing them in the next Congress.”

Ideastream has reached out to Miller’s team for an updated statement involving Friday’s planned protest.

Miller will face Democrat and Brook Park Councilmember Brian Poindexter on the November ballot.

A nonpartisan political analysis publication changed its forecast for the race after Miller decided to remain it it.

The Cook Political Report had previously labeled the contest “Solid Republican.” It was changed to “Likely Republican” in June and as of this week was listed as a “Toss-Up.”

This story will be updated.