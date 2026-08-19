'Their souls are in that steel.' A beam from the World Trade Center stops in Indianapolis

A portion of the World Trade Center’s South Tower stopped in Indianapolis Wednesday at the Indiana War Memorial and Museum. It is a part of a nationwide tour ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation organized the Steel Across America tour to reflect on the impact of the day and the sacrifice of first responders.

The nonprofit was established to honor New York City Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who sacrificed his life responding to the emergency.

In his memory, the organization helps provide support to veterans, first responders and their families through housing and education. It also provides educational outreach with a mobile exhibit.

Scott Noakes served as a corporal in the Marine Corps and now works for the foundation. Noakes said the 20-foot almost 17,000-pound steel beam evokes strong emotions from those that visit it.

“Out of the 2,977 lives that were lost, there’s over 1,000 bodies that were never recovered specifically from Ground Zero in New York, you know. So, their souls are in that steel, and if you touch it, you feel it,” Noakes said.

Attendees heard from the foundation, first responders and law enforcement during a ceremony that paid tribute to those that answered the call on 9/11 and continue to do so.

The service remembered the lives lost, including those from Indiana.

“The events of the day impacted us all. As an example, Indiana had nine Hoosiers who perished in the attacks,” said retired Major General and Indiana War Memorial Museum Executive Director Timothy Winslow. “They all had family and friends and a community that supported them, and we fondly remember all the Hoosier heroes.”

Indianapolis Task Force One went to Ground Zero to help. Six members of that team have since died from illnesses contracted after working in the toxic environment.

There are two pieces of the towers located in the Indiana 9/11 Memorial, along the downtown canal by Indianapolis Fire Station 13.

It’s estimated more than a third of Americans today were born after 9/11 or too young to remember it.

Noakes said events like this give younger generations a firsthand connection to a pivotal moment in history.

"You get that real deal piece of history from from the source, which is to me better than any book or documentary can do, because you you have the ability to ask that question and dig a little deeper and see the emotion in these guys and girls because they live with it to this day, and they're never not going to,” he said.

Eli Thompson, born after 9/11, attended the event with his mom and sister. Thompson said he has participated in the anniversary climbs of 110 flights of stairs. They represent the 110 stories of the towers first responders went up.

“It’s very important to myself and others to remember what happened on this day, so we just don't forget it and the sacrifices that all these firefighters made for us in the country,” Thompson said.

The Indianapolis stop is one of 37 on the Steel Across America tour.