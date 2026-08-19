Cincinnati Hamilton Co. free out-of-state library card program is ending

Northern Kentucky readers won't be able to get a free library card in Cincinnati next year. A reciprocity program with the Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library (CHPL) system is ending.

Cardholders from Boone, Campbell, and Kenton county libraries will have to pay $90 per year for a non-resident card if they wish to continue using the library's services. That’s what other non-residents already pay.

“The $90 fee is based on what an average Hamilton County resident will pay in property taxes per year,” says Brand and Communications Director Angela Hursh.

Hursh blames cuts in state funding and the rising cost of digital materials.

“We have to repurchase titles after a certain number of check-outs,” she says. “So an e-book or e-audiobook ends up costing more than the print version of it does. And, of course, demand has risen.”

Hursh says the state changed the way it funds public libraries. Overall, libraries in Ohio lost $25 million, and CHPL lost about $1million.

Eight people in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties have a free Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library card, which will expire January 3. Just over 1,200 other cardholders have the paid non-resident card.

Cardholders in Hamilton County have also been able to get a card at participating Northern Kentucky libraries, but that may change.

The executive director of the Boone County Public Library (BCPL) says that system will also have to end reciprocity.

“As a tax-supported institution in Boone County, we cannot offer free card privileges to non-county residents that our own residents are not receiving in return,” Carrie Herrmann tells WVXU.

“We fully recognize and appreciate the financial realities CHPL is navigating. Public libraries across the country are facing a significant crisis surrounding high digital material costs and restrictive publisher licensing models,” she says. “While individual consumers pay around $13 to purchase an e-book permanently, major publishers charge public libraries $55 or more for temporary licenses that expire after a set time or a specific number of checkouts.”

Herrmann says a formal decision will come from the BCPL board, which is expected to discuss it at the September meeting.

The Campbell County Public Library says the system will evaluate its reciprocity agreement with CHPL.

“We are discussing this matter with our Board of Trustees to determine the best approach for our patrons and our library system as a whole," Communications Manager Stephanie Class tells WVXU. "We will provide additional information to patrons as it becomes available.”

The Kenton County Public Library says it hasn't made a decision yet.

"We are reviewing the impact of that change, while considering how best to balance broad access to library services with our responsibility to serve Kenton County residents and steward the resources they support," says Chad Showalter, public relations director.

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