Democratic candidate for Ohio governor speaks out on qualified immunity, police tech and more

Ohio's Democratic candidate for governor has received an endorsement from a major statewide police agency. And she spoke out about her positions on some issues involving law enforcement, including qualified immunity and police cooperation with federal law and immigration enforcement.

Amy Acton was also asked about the controversial use of Flock cameras by police to solve crimes, something that has raised questions about privacy. When questioned specifically about police use of Flock cameras and the data they provide, Acton said she’d do a comprehensive overview of all our public safety and emergency response.

“I absolutely know that we have had, as Gov. [Mike] DeWine has said, many crimes solved due to use of technology,” Acton said. "When I come in, we'll be doing a very comprehensive overview of all our public safety and emergency response. You remember in COVID, I worked alongside all of our folks very closely, and I've done that on several issues in the state. So we'll start with a comprehensive overview. And when I have more information, I'll have more, more to say."

Acton also diverged from other Democrats when she said she would not direct local police to refrain from assisting federal immigration agents.

“We always work with the federal law enforcement, and we will do so, whatever it takes to keep Ohioans safe,” Acton said.

Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Legal Director Daniel Leffler said the organization is assured by Acton’s promise to not support a possible ballot issue to end qualified immunity, making it easier to sue police—though the group backing the issue has yet to make any announcements about when they might have the signatures to go forward.

“Police officers would not want to go out or take the job in the first place if they didn’t have some protection against their own personal assets,” Leffler said.

Leaders of the organization said they also appreciate Acton's support for collective bargaining for police officers and strengthening police pensions.

Acton’s Republican opponent Vivek Ramaswamy has been endorsed by other police organizations, including the largest, the Fraternal Order of Police.

Ramaswamy campaign spokesman Evan Machan said in a written statement: "Vivek has earned unparalleled support from Ohio's law enforcement community, including the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio and 67 county sheriffs across our state." Machan continued, saying that's "because they know he'll always have their back and will keep our communities safe, unlike Amy Acton, who during this campaign has compared law enforcement to the KKK."

That KKK reference is echoed in an ad supporting Ramaswamy that accuses Acton of inspiring violence against police officers. Acton said the remarks, which were made in a speech to the City Club of Cleveland on June 25, 2025, have been taken out of context.