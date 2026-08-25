Brantley, Votto on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ crew this weekend

Reds TV/radio analyst Jeff Brantley, who started his broadcasting career in 2002 calling games for ESPN, returns to national network TV night for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock Aug. 30.

Brantley will be in the Wrigley Field booth for the 7:20 p.m. Reds-Cubs game, while former Reds All-Star Joey Votto makes his second appearance doing the 7 p.m. pregame show and “Inside the Pitch” commentary from the batter’s perspective during the game.

“I think it will be fun,” says Brantley, who spent five years at ESPN after his 14-year Major League career ended in 2001. Brantley, who pitched for the Reds in 1994-97, says he “flew all over the country” doing Wednesday and Thursday night ESPN games, then ended his week doing Baseball Tonight studio commentary at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, CT.

The Major Leagues leader with 44 saves for the Reds in 1996, Brantley left ESPN to join the Reds broadcast team in 2007, Joe Nuxhall’s final season. The Alabama native started his career with the San Francisco Giants, for whom he was an All-Star in 1990, and also pitched for the Cardinals, Phillies and Rangers. Earlier this year Brantley was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and named Ohio Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Jason Benetti will do play-by-play. Anthony Rizzo, first baseman on the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team, also will be an analyst with Brantley.

John Kiesewetter screenshot Joey Votto chatting with Bob Costas on NBC's Sunday Night Baseball July 26.

Votto made an impressive NBC debut on NBC’s Yankees-Phillies telecast on July 26. He did the pregame show with Bob Costas and the “Inside the Pitch” comments from a dugout camera well. Here’s my review: Votto’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ a hit with this Reds fan.

Votto, a six-time Reds All-Star and 2010 Most Valuable player, will be back on Sunday, Sept. 20 for a Milwaukee at Baltimore game on Peacock and NBCSN. Votto, Rizzo and Clayton Kershaw also will be pregame analysts for NBC and Peacock’s exclusive coverage of all MLB postseason Wild Card games, the network announced in February.

Votto was part of Reds TV and radio broadcasts in 2022 when sidelined by a shoulder injury. Reds announcers told me in February they were impressed by Votto’s ability to communicate his insights.

Sam LeCure, Reds.TV pre- and post-game analyst, made his NBC Sports debut in the booth for the Reds at Washington Nationals MLB Sunday Leadoff telecast Sunday Aug. 9 on Peacock and the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

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