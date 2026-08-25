Fairfield joins Great Miami riverfront tourism, economic development initiative

The Great Miami Riverway bills itself as southwest Ohio’s riverfront tourism destination, spanning dozens of communities, 100 miles of paved trails and countless water access points, all along the Great Miami River. It includes opportunities to explore the history of nuclear power in Piqua, try out surfing in Dayton and ride a coaster at a family-owned amusement park in Hamilton.

Now, the tourism destination, and the regional partnership behind it, is expanding.

The city of Fairfield is joining the Great Miami Riverway Coalition. Leaders say the move will strengthen the Riverway’s presence throughout Butler County.

Sarah Hippensteel Hall is with the Miami Conservancy District, which organizes the coalition. She says they're excited to promote destinations in Fairfield from Jungle Jim’s International Market to outdoor recreation opportunities.

“They have some beautiful parks, [like] Marsh Park, where there's a really lovely lake that you can fish and kayak and paddleboard on,” Hippensteel Hall said.

She adds Fairfield also has plans to expand its bike trail system. It’s connecting more miles to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, which runs through several riverfront communities.

The coalition was founded a decade ago to drive economic development, riverfront investment and tourism. Its efforts are working, according to a recent economic impact study.

“We've done nothing but grow in regard to tourism impact, and our visitor spending is over $700 million in 2025. That's a total economic impact of $1.2 billion for the Riverway footprint itself,” Hippensteel Hall said. “We're really excited about that — to see the growth, to see our communities working together to help promote this region.”

She says by working together, riverfront communities are building a stronger region, attracting more visitors and improving the quality of life for locals.

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