Midterms on the menu as championship ham goes for millions at Kentucky Farm Bureau auction

While the main point of the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Country Ham Breakfast may be to eat pork and auction off this year’s award-winning ham for another record sum, this year’s slate of candidates didn’t skip their opportunity to campaign ahead of the midterm elections.

Numerous politicians flocked to the event, including most constitutional officers and several on the ballot in November. Candidates who intend to vie for the governorship next year also assembled for a chance to chat with agricultural leaders.

In front of the room filled with hundreds of attendees, the champion country ham sold to coal magnate Joe and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft partnered with Central Bank for the $10 million bid. Each contributed half to the bid, which mirrored last year’s winning amount.

This year’s highest bid fell short of the $10.5 million record set by the Crafts in 2024, but the bids have stayed in the eight-digits since 2023. Craft, who previously ran for governor in 2023 but lost in the primary, said she intends to support Republicans across the state — including supporting Comer in next year’s governor’s race.

The auction money will go toward charitable causes of the winners’ choosing. The Crafts said their $5 million portion would support the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow and Barren County, and the Future Farmers of America in Glasgow and Barren County. Central Banks half will benefit a number organizations across the state.

A challenging environment for farmers

Kentucky Farm Bureau President Eddie Melton hyped up the Kentucky agricultural community, saying the event brings together rural farmers with urban leaders and advocates. The breakfast has long become a kind of political pageant where campaign politicos come to schmooze with farmers and rural advocates. Republicans have increasingly dominated the event, but Democratic lawmakers and hopefuls also made a strong appearance this year as some hope to make ground in the midterms or in next year's gubernatorial race.

While Melton said the “event represents the very best of Kentucky,” he also noted that farmers are facing extreme challenges right now.

“Farmers continue to navigate difficult economic conditions, high input costs, market volatility,” Melton said.

Next year’s governor race was a hot topic, despite the looming midterms. The three most highly anticipated candidates attended Thursday, including Democrats Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and former state Rep. Rocky Adkins as well as GOP Congressman James Comer, who has not yet announced his candidacy.

After the event, Comer told Kentucky Public Radio he is pleased that so many GOP state lawmakers and officials have already endorsed him. He said initial polling has proven favorable for his potential run.

“We’ve spent a lot of time traveling the state, listening to people,” Comer said. “I can tell you there’s a desire for new leadership in Frankfort.”

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s second term ends next year. He did not attend the breakfast this year.

Echoing comments from the farm bureau and the Kentucky Cattlemen Association, Comer said he has expressed his displeasure with the administration over the continued tariffs, trade wars and rising price of gasoline — all of which Comer said is hurting farmers. He also criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to import foreign ground beef at a lower tariff rate in a bid to lower consumer prices.

“I’m against it. America First. We need to make everything in America that’s important to our national security,” Comer said. “There’s nothing more important to our national security than our food supply, so all our food should be produced in the United States. We can do it.”

GOP Congressman Andy Barr, who is running to replace Mitch McConnell in the Senate, stopped short of criticizing Trump’s tariffs, but said he is concerned about the effect on farmers. Barr said he is bringing in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to talk with Kentucky cattlemen and the bourbon industry about the effect of tariffs and Trump’s import plan. Barr has previously praised tariffs as a negotiation tactic.

“I understand the president’s desire to lower prices. That’s what the American people want and that’s what he’s trying to do,” Barr said of the beef import plan. “But in the long run, what we have to do for our cattlemen is rebuild the herd… I appreciate the fact that the president’s policy is short term.”

Both of Kentucky’s U.S. senators were absent this year. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who makes a point of attending nearly every year as a champion of agriculture, was noticeably absent. According to his office, he continues to recover at home and is expected to return to the Senate when the chamber returns in September.

Central Bank’s portion of the winning bid will benefit more than 20 organizations across Kentucky: