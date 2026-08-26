On-demand transit program Metro Now expands

A program providing on-demand public transit is expanding into more Greater Cincinnati communities.

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority's Metro Now program uses vehicles smaller than standard buses to provide on-demand rides from any point within a specified zone. First launched in Springdale and Sharonville in 2023, the service is aimed at competing with rideshare companies. Existing coverage areas also include Northgate, Mount Healthy, Forest Park, Pleasant Run, Blue Ash and Montgomery.

Metro Now's new Bond Hill/Roselawn expansion launches Aug. 30. Metro CEO Andy Aiello says despite the name, it covers a wider portion of northern Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

"The area (also) covers St. Bernard, Wyoming, Lockland, Norwood, Arlington Heights, Carthage, North Avondale and Elmwood Place," he says. "We were going to put that on the front of the bus but it's just way too long."

Metro Board Chair Blake Ethridge says the program has provided about 350,000 rides since it started and has seen a 40 percent increase in ridership from June 2025 to June 2026.

Metro officials say the most popular destination for Metro Now trips has been grocery stores. Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney says it's been a boon for people without access to a car in the city and surrounding areas.

"The fact that you can pay $2.50 for curb-to-curb service, that's fantastic," she said. "Maybe you do have a car and you don't want to have to deal with traffic, or parking issues, you just want to relax on the way to wherever you're going."

Metro also presents the service as a first-mile or last-mile option for riders who want to take public transit outside the designated zones, noting a dozen bus routes are accessible using Metro Now.

Riders have two options: a quicker pickup if they're willing to meet at a designated pickup location usually no more than a block away; or a slightly longer wait for a van that comes directly to the address they request.

People can access the service via Metro's app or by calling the transit agency at 513-551-5555.

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