Federal disaster declared for parts of Indiana

The president has declared a federal disaster in Indiana following severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from Aug. 11, 2026, and beyond.

That means FEMA dollars will be available to help people recover.

Locally, counties included in the declaration are: Dearborn, Franklin, Wayne, Fayette, and Union counties.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster," FEMA states in a release.

The agency says people should first file with their insurance provider, then you can apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

As WFYI has reported, state aid has already been made available for displaced families — those funds are about $5,000 for food and other basic necessities. The state is also providing housing vouchers for individuals.

Hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana lost power following the severe weather. Some are still waiting for it to be restored three weeks later.

Heavy rainfall caused flooding across the state, washing out roads and devastating homes.

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