Greater Cincinnati Water Works celebrates 10,000 lead service line replacements

Cincinnati's water utility is celebrating a milestone in its effort to replace all lead service lines with safer copper pipes.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works has replaced 10,000 lead lines since the program began in 2018.

“This is something that we all can be proud of,” said Assistant City Manager Cathy Bailey. “But, our work is not finished, and we remain committed to seeing it through.”

Bailey helped create the city’s lead pipe replacement program, which she says was one of the first in the country. She says the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, prompted the water utility in Cincinnati to take proactive action.

“I knew that our treatment practices created a protective coating inside the pipes that prevented lead from leaching into the water. Even so, I understood there was still risk in having lead pipes in the ground,” Bailey said. “The only way to remove that risk was to eliminate those pipes.”

Now Cincinnati and all U.S. cities face a federal mandate to have every lead line replaced by 2037. Bailey says Cincinnati has a “significant head start” on that goal.

The water utility still has about 30,000 lead lines to replace.

Those pipes bring drinking water to individual homes, posing a health risk. Lead poisoning is especially risky for young children, who can experience developmental problems. Lead paint is the primary source of lead ingestion, but water service lines can contribute.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the lead line replacement program is continuing to make strides, ensuring everyone in the city has access safe drinking water.

“When this work began, we made a firm promise to the people of this city, that no family, regardless of their zip code, income, or neighborhood, would have to worry about the safety of the water coming out of their tap,” Pureval said. “Clean, safe drinking water is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right. And today, we are showing great progress on keeping that promise.”

Greater Cincinnati Water Works has also replaced lead service lines at nearly every licensed childcare facility in the area with a grant from the Ohio EPA.

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