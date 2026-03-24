Love Cincinnati tap water? Now you can drink it from a can

Greater Cincinnati Water Works has started locally canning city tap water.

Officials say it started as a way to meet new state regulations, but has expanded as a program that supports local businesses and artists.

Why canned tap water?

GCWW Executive Director Andrea Yang says a new Ohio EPA regulation requires utilities to provide water to customers if service is disrupted for 24 hours or more. It's very rare that GCWW services are disrupted for that long, but Yang says they provide water to customers for shorter disruptions, as well — historically, by delivering plastic bottled water.

"We're concerned about the breakdown of plastic bottles and storage affecting water quality," Yang told a City Council committee Tuesday. "We will be able to keep our canned water in stock, and that will allow us to immediately provide water to customers without delay in these situations."

The city is working with the local company Modern Water, which produces canned water to sell and in partnership with organizations like ArtWorks, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Findlay Market. Another local company, Urban Artifact in Northside, will do the actual canning.

Plus, there's the opportunity to showcase local artists on the can itself. The first run includes an illustration of the Tyler Davidson Fountain (of Fountain Square) from local artist Evan Verrilli.

The city's first order is 125 cases — about 3,000 cans total. That costs about $15,000, or roughly $5 per can. The cost would go down with larger orders, but officials say they're starting small.

Where can you find canned Cincinnati tap water?

In addition to being on hand for customers with disrupted water service, GCWW plans to give away canned tap water at community events.

GCWW takes its "water wagon" to large events like the Flying Pig Marathon, offering free water to attendees. Yang says it's a popular service, but it's also a lot of work.

"It takes several days and a lot of labor," Yang said. "So for smaller events, it's going to be easier for us to just provide these cans."

Yang says you can find canned tap water at upcoming events including the Flying Pig Marathon, Earth Day, Cincinnati Music Festival, and Oktoberfest.

You won't find it on any store shelves, at least not yet.

"We're not looking to compete with commercial water distributors," Yang said, adding they'll work with the city law department to determine the legality of "selling" the canned water as a fund raiser. Proceeds could support residents who can't afford their water bill or to support education programs.

The utility plans a public marketing campaign in April with the theme: "Practice Random Acts of Hydration."

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