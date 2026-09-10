Missed Free Shakespeare on the Radio: Much Ado About Nothing, or want to hear it again? You can now listen on demand.



The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performed Much Ado About Nothing for Cincinnati Public Radio in front of a live studio audience. This one-hour production marked the first time a Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performance was broadcast live on 91.7 WVXU in the summer of 2026.

You can also enjoy other recordings as part of our Cincinnati Shakespeare Series.