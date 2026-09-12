'Wait Wait' for September 12, 2026: With Not My Job guest Leslie Jones
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Leslie Jones and panelists Negin Farsad, Peter Grosz, and Sureni Weerasekera. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
iFold; Voting for Dollars; Candid Camera For the 21st Century
Panel Questions
A Twist on the Parent Trap
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about bananas in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Comedian, actor, and host of Roast My Rental Leslie Jones answers our three questions about ghosts
Peter talks to Leslie Jones, comedian and host of Roast My Rental. Leslie plays our game called, "Boooooooo" Three questions about haunted houses.
Panel Questions
Never-ending IOUs; Mind over Mosquitos
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Slithering At the Met; Girl Scout Cookies for All; A Wretched Rescuer
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after the iPhone Duo, what's the next major product that'll be able to fold
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