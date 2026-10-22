Review: 'Nintendo Switch Sports Resort' is the best motion-controlled game on the Switch 2

“Wii Sports” is Nintendo’s best-selling game of all time. Two decades later, Nintendo is trying to strike gold again, first with “Switch Sports” on the original Switch console, and now with “Switch Sports Resort,” exclusive to the Switch 2.

For my money, they’ve succeeded.

Ungainly as its title might be, “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort” is the most fun you can have waving a controller this side of “WarioWare: Move It!” It’s built to be a multiplayer game and excels in both ranked online and casual in-person play.

That’s not to say every sport fares equally well. Basketball resembles its namesake the least, resetting every time the ball changes possession: whenever you swat the ball away from a dribbling opponent or intercept a pass or block a shot. The game’s chopped into an excruciating staccato.

The other sports feel better. As the proud owner of an archery merit badge, I can confirm it feels appropriately accurate to stretch one Joy-Con behind you to ready an arrow. Golf, boxing and bowling (now including a 100-pin mode!) also evoke their actual sports, as all you really need to do is swing or jab with your arms. Tennis, table tennis and volleyball come close, though you don’t have to dash around the court — you only have to flick the Joy-Con forehand or backhand to return the ball.

/ The surprisingly tactical thumb wars sport. (Courtesy of Nintendo)

Then there’s a “sport” that only vaguely approximates the real thing but offers surprising depth. Thumb wars has your avatar don a huge fleshy glove. Place this super-thumb down to charge up its power and risk getting pinned by your opponent. Should that happen, you can waggle the Joy-Con to try to escape. The more often you’re pinned, the harder it’ll be to wiggle free.

Three “leisure sports” round out the dozen — each has you explore Wuhu Island, the game’s tropical setting, in a different way. Prop plane takes you to the skies, power cruising to the seas, and skateboarding to the streets. While there are competitive modes for each sport, their Tour and Free Play versions emphasize cooperation. Here, you’ll wander about, picking up points and discovering scenic locations. A nice breather, in other words.

/ Fly around in the game's prop plane mode. (Courtesy of Nintendo)

The game also goes deep on player customization, between traditional Miis and Sportsmates, which debuted in 2022’s “Nintendo Switch Sports.” You can swap between both (I’ve played many online games as a Mii facsimile of Bob Ross, for example). But the game’s Item Center favors Sportsmates, as you’ll spend points you’ll earn in matches to draw random costumes, hairstyles and accessories. Items that modify your face (nearly half of all items, as far as I can gather) only work on a Sportsmate character, not a Mii. Thankfully, you save up to five “looks” per Nintendo account, making it easy to flip between fits.

“Nintendo Switch Sports Resort” stands out not just in the series, but in the entire domain of motion-controlled games. Most of its modes are intuitive for folks who don’t play many video games, and all of them reward patience and practice. It’s a slam dunk, a birdie, an ace. If you’re looking for a casual multiplayer game best played in short bursts, you can’t do much better.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR