After Summit County gas line explosion, senator prioritizes regulations for utility reporting

A Summit County state senator is already working to draft legislation in response to a Twinsburg Township gas line explosion earlier this year. Details from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio are helping to shape that legislation.

Democratic State Sen. Casey Weinstein said while making room for broadband expansion is important, he wants residents to feel safe when new lines are being installed near their properties.

He said a recent report released by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has confirmed his concerns about inconsistent regulations throughout the state.

"There is a patchwork of regulations across the state," he said. "It is really important that we have a consistent system for reporting underground utility incidents and maintaining utility records."

The explosion in June that destroyed three homes and damaged at least three-dozen more was caused by a mismarked gas line, according to a PUCO report, which found the gas line was mismarked by just over 2 feet.

"It's incredibly important that we have accurate utility markings and clear communication between locating companies and excavators," Weinstein said. "That's how we're going to reduce these strikes and keep Ohioans and their communities safe."

Weinstein said he's already been in touch with incoming Twinsburg area State Rep. Mike Roberto to create legislation focused on more accountability for contractors, stronger enforcement from PUCO and uniform statewide reporting and records.

"It's something I'm committed to, something we're working towards, something I think should be a bipartisan effort," Weinstein said. "I am committed to ensuring the utmost safety for the Ohioans that I represent and all Ohioans as we look to expand broadband and fiber further."

Weinstein said he is aiming to have the legislation drafted for the next general session.