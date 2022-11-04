© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in across the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Arts

Krohn Conservatory's holiday exhibit returns with a miniature re-creation of Music Hall

91.7 WVXU | By Zack Carreon
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
IMG_0417.JPG
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Music Hall miniature re-creation.

Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park is again getting into the holiday spirit with its Celestial Holiday display for 2022-23.

The miniature winter wonderland comes to life with seasonal flowers, moving model trains, and re-creations of some of Cincinnati's most iconic landmarks constructed from natural materials.

Visitors will be able to get an up-close look at the models, including ones of Union Terminal, Roebling Bridge and Findlay Market, which dot the colorful landscape inside the conservatory.

IMG_0322.JPG
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Union Terminal model.

The latest addition to this year's collection is an eight-foot model of Music Hall that sits in the center of the display. Applied Imagination created the detailed model in Alexandria, Ky., using the original blueprint of the hall.

Mark House is the manager of Krohn Conservatory and was blown away by the work that went into the construction of the model.

"It took 1,700 hours to make that," House said. "They've been working on it all year. It turned out beautifully. It's absolutely a labor of love."

Music Hall, along with the rest of the small-scale models, will be complimented by thousands of flowers and lights when the display opens for the season Nov. 5.

The Celestial Holiday show will run from this weekend until Jan. 8, 2023.

Click through the gallery below to see more scenes from the show.

IMG_0394.JPG
1 of 6  — IMG_0394.JPG
Zack Carreon
IMG_0379.JPG
2 of 6  — IMG_0379.JPG
Zack Carreon
IMG_0395.JPG
3 of 6  — IMG_0395.JPG
Zack Carreon
IMG_0306.JPG
4 of 6  — IMG_0306.JPG
Zack Carreon
IMG_0387.JPG
5 of 6  — IMG_0387.JPG
Zack Carreon
IMG_0485.JPG
6 of 6  — IMG_0485.JPG
Zack Carreon

Tags
Arts Eden ParkKrohn ConservatoryHoliday Lights
Zack Carreon
Zack Carreon earned his bachelor's degree in media production from Bowling Green State University. Before joining Cincinnati Public Radio, he was a content editor and photojournalist at WTOL 11 News in Toledo. Zack enjoys long hikes, collecting vinyl records, and watching his hometown team the Cleveland Browns.
See stories by Zack Carreon