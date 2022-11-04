Krohn Conservatory's holiday exhibit returns with a miniature re-creation of Music Hall

Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park is again getting into the holiday spirit with its Celestial Holiday display for 2022-23.

The miniature winter wonderland comes to life with seasonal flowers, moving model trains, and re-creations of some of Cincinnati's most iconic landmarks constructed from natural materials.

Visitors will be able to get an up-close look at the models, including ones of Union Terminal, Roebling Bridge and Findlay Market, which dot the colorful landscape inside the conservatory.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Union Terminal model.

The latest addition to this year's collection is an eight-foot model of Music Hall that sits in the center of the display. Applied Imagination created the detailed model in Alexandria, Ky., using the original blueprint of the hall.

Mark House is the manager of Krohn Conservatory and was blown away by the work that went into the construction of the model.

"It took 1,700 hours to make that," House said. "They've been working on it all year. It turned out beautifully. It's absolutely a labor of love."

Music Hall, along with the rest of the small-scale models, will be complimented by thousands of flowers and lights when the display opens for the season Nov. 5.

The Celestial Holiday show will run from this weekend until Jan. 8, 2023.

Click through the gallery below to see more scenes from the show.