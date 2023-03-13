The ribbon is officially cut on Cincinnati's new Playhouse in the Park

After months of work, the ribbon is officially cut on the new Playhouse in the Park.

At an event Monday morning, Ohio State Senator Catherine Ingram congratulated the organization on the $50 million renovation, named Moe and Jack's Place — The Rouse Theatre, after philanthropists Moe and Jack Rouse.

"Every time I think about the arts I think about, when you embrace them, it's like a big hug," she said. "Today, this is an even bigger hug — a bigger hug for our performers, for our guests and all of us who love the arts."

In addition to features like a fly gallery to bring scenery up and down and an area underneath the stage to put trapdoors and staircases, the theater also has new rehearsal rooms with giant windows looking out on Eden Park, a revamped costume shop, a crew lounge, new green room, and — perhaps most importantly to cast members — real dressing rooms.

The biggest change from before is the facility is ADA accessible, including all of the behind-the-scenes areas. The building has been reoriented so the driveway wraps around with a circular drop-off area in front of an entrance that leads directly into the Playhouse.

Capital Campaign Co-Chair Woody Taft says the new Rouse Theatre is "intimate and patron-friendly."

"We have a theater that equals the excellence of our productions. This is the theater that Cincinnati deserves," he said Monday to a round of cheers. "It boasts all the latest theatrical technology. It has excellent working spaces for production staff and actors. In time, it will launch shows that will go straight to Broadway."

He calls the theater a "gem in the crown of the Queen City."

The Playhouse reopens this week with a grand opening performance Thursday of A Chorus Line.

