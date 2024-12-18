Janet Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire headline 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival

Musical greats including Janet Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Anthony Hamilton will headline the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival.

The three-day event will feature performances July 24-26, 2025, at the Andrew J. Brady Center and Paycor Stadium, with more artists to be announced throughout next year.

"The Cincinnati Music Festival has become a cornerstone of our city's annual entertainment schedule, and we're thrilled to bring this incredible lineup to Paycor Stadium in 2025," Joe Santangelo, the festival's producer, said in a release. "This year's lineup, featuring legends like Earth, Wind & Fire and Janet Jackson, along with a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, showcases the best of R&B. Beyond the unforgettable performances, CMF continues to drive significant economic growth, bringing millions of dollars into the region while celebrating music and culture."

The 2025 lineup currently includes:



Thursday, July 24, 2025 (Andrew J. Brady Center): A Tribute to Hip Hop Music, artists to be announced

Friday, July 25 (Paycor Stadium): Earth, Wind & Fire, Anthony Hamilton and three artists to be announced

Saturday, July 26 (Paycor Stadium): Janet Jackson, a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring Jubu with special guest appearances by Ronald Isley, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn and three more artists to be announced

Tickets are on sale now.