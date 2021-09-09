Central State Selected For Beyoncé & Jay-Z's Tiffany HBCU Scholarship Program

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made headlines in August when Tiffany & Co. launched its "About Love" campaign starring the pair. Now the trio are partnering on a scholarship program for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Central State University is one of five schools selected to participate.

In collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million in scholarships for students in arts and creative fields. The program is open to current and incoming students "pursuing degrees in creative fields (visual arts, media, performance, design, etc.), history and communications," according to a release.

"This opportunity is timely as our students come from many different socioeconomic backgrounds," says Jack Thomas, Ph.D., president of Central State. "These funds will have a tremendous effect on who we recruit and our students’ success as they move on to graduate and professional schools and into their careers."

The schools will determine eligibility based on financial aid needs. Tiffany & Co. says priority will be given to those facing financial hardships and award size will vary based on need.

The four other colleges are Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

