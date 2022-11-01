© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.
Education

Gateway Community & Technical College opens a new welding and manufacturing lab in Covington

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published November 1, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT
Gateway_Covington Labs (3).jpg
Gateway Community & Technical College
/
Courtesy
By opening the new welding and manufacturing lab in Covington, Gateway is making the technology more available to high schoolers in the River City communities.

Gateway Community and Technical College is trying to do its part to solve an area worker shortage.

The college is unveiling a new space devoted to advanced manufacturing in Covington. President Fernando Figueroa explains advanced manufacturing is the final piece for its Covington location, which already has information technology, transportation and logistics, business, and allied health and nursing.

“The big news was getting the heavy trades, the advanced manufacturing, the computerized manufacturing, industrial maintenance, welding and HVAC in a retrofit of our first-floor location in the technology innovation and enterprise building at Madison and Fifth,” says Figueroa.

He says this location will be closer for some students rather than going to the south side of Florence for advanced manufacturing.

Figueroa says high schoolers scored high on recent aptitude tests for skills like advanced manufacturing, but their interest isn't there yet. WVXU reported on YouScience in early October. It was mentioned at a Northern Kentucky Chamber event about the difficulty of filling jobs.

“And so, the work is really being discussed now about how do we amp up the conversation of these kinds of jobs that are available in our region, so that these aptitudes that our students are getting through our K through 12 experiences can actually be working and thinking along the lines of advanced manufacturing, transportation logistics or allied health and nursing?” All areas where Northern Kentucky businesses have a need, he says.

Gateway_Covington Labs (2).jpg
Gateway Community & Technical College
/
Gateway's new welding and manufacturing labs

Tags
Education manufacturingGateway Community and Technical College
Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
See stories by Ann Thompson