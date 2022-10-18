© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

With more jobs than people, Greater Cincinnati businesses urged to seek out the disengaged

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
a letter board sign outdoors reads "workers wanted apply within"
shaunl
/
iStockphoto
One reason for the current labor shortage is the continuing low birth rate. One labor analyst says by 2034, older adults will outnumber children.

Solving Greater Cincinnati's labor shortage might come down to zeroing in on people who aren't actively looking for work.

Dustin Lester calls that segment of the population "disengaged."

He works for Lightcast, a company that uses data to create hiring strategies, and spoke to area business leaders at the Northern Kentucky Chamber event Eggs ‘N Issues Tuesday.

“Focus in on lots of people with advantageous backgrounds — people with a disability, veterans, people formerly incarcerated, people with spotty employment, caregivers, chronic health problems, and mental health problems,” he says.

Greater Cincinnati mirrors the rest of the nation when it comes to finding workers.

Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Nancy Spivey helps businesses find employees and hears this: “ 'I’m desperate. I can’t find enough people to keep the doors open.' "

Northern Kentucky programs are helping

Northern Kentucky is using several strategies to fill jobs, including Growing NKY, a public-private partnership to address workforce development in a comprehensive way. You-Science is a high school science assessment to close gaps in key employment sectors. SB 90 is a pilot program offering low-level offenders a chance at treatment and employment help.

Gateway Community and Technical College and the Chamber are hosting a seminar about how to better engage people with disabilities on Oct. 21.

Lester also urges companies to be flexible by allowing remote work when possible and making their business family friendly. He suggests paying for on-the-job training, using HR systems who don’t weed people out based on skill set and working to retain the employees they have.

Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
